Statara Partners with Proximic by Comscore

Statara Solutions, a data analytics and customer intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with Proximic by Comscore, integrating Proximic's viewership-based contextual targeting data into Statara's Media Platform, enhancing planning and buying capabilities for connected TV (CTV) and cross-platform campaigns.

With this partnership, advertisers will gain access to custom datasets and contextual targeting capabilities. Now by coupling Proximic contextual data with real-time intent data, Statara Media Platform can pinpoint potential customers and highlight data signals relevant to companies' products and services. Onboarding and activating those segments through the Statara Media Platform, digital campaigns are tailored to reach specific audiences with high purchase intent. The platform's unparalleled programmatic targeting capabilities ensure that rich campaigns are delivered to high value prospects, thereby maximizing conversion potential.