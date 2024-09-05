Statara Partners with Proximic by Comscore
Statara Solutions, a data analytics and customer intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with Proximic by Comscore, integrating Proximic's viewership-based contextual targeting data into Statara's Media Platform, enhancing planning and buying capabilities for connected TV (CTV) and cross-platform campaigns.
With this partnership, advertisers will gain access to custom datasets and contextual targeting capabilities. Now by coupling Proximic contextual data with real-time intent data, Statara Media Platform can pinpoint potential customers and highlight data signals relevant to companies' products and services. Onboarding and activating those segments through the Statara Media Platform, digital campaigns are tailored to reach specific audiences with high purchase intent. The platform's unparalleled programmatic targeting capabilities ensure that rich campaigns are delivered to high value prospects, thereby maximizing conversion potential.
"We are thrilled to partner with Proximic by Comscore to bring their powerful contextual intelligence into our Statara platform," said Bryan Whitaker, CEO of Statara Solutions, in a statement. "This integration is a game-changer for advertisers, providing them with the most detailed and powerful planning and buying tools available for CTV and cross-platform campaigns. Our clients can now achieve a level of precision in their targeting that was previously unattainable, driving better outcomes for their marketing efforts."
"Our collaboration with Statara Solutions marks a significant step forward in the evolution of media buying. By combining Proximic's robust viewership data with Statara's innovative Statara Media Platform, we are empowering advertisers to execute highly effective campaigns with unparalleled accuracy. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best-in-class data solutions to the market," said David Algranati, chief innovation officer of Comscore, in a statement.