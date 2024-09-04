CleverTap Launches Product Experiences for App and Web Users
CleverTap, an engagement platform provider, has launched Product Experiences, a one-stop solution for product teams and marketers to experiment and elevate customer experiences across web and apps to help maximize lifetime value.
With a no-code approach and advanced segmentation capabilities and analytics, Product Experiences allows product and growth managers to personalize and optimize app and website user experiences. It empowers product managers and growth teams to experiment and make swift changes to app design, functionality, and workflows.
The key components of Product Experiences include Remote Config and Product A/B Testing. Remote Config allows marketers and product managers to map app and web functionalities to Remote Config's interface. They can create precise segments with zero-code and override variable values to tailor the experience for specific audiences directly from the CleverTap dashboard.
With Product A/B Tests, marketers can set up experiments with multiple variants related to the user interface, functionality, and workflows, analyze performance with detailed analytics, and deploy the most successful version to their user base.
"Businesses are continuously striving to push out newer features and updates to benefit the end user. The app updates that bring these changes are often the result of a complex, time-consuming, and resource-intensive process. App release cycles are not scalable, cost-effective, or agile enough to respond to market demands and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment," said Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer of CleverTap, in a statement. "Product Experiences addresses these industry pain points by empowering businesses to take control of their app and web experiences with minimum technical dependency. Its unique capabilities offer CleverTap customers an all-in-one solution that redefines campaign management and performance and app and web experience management, proving to be a complete platform for future digital engagement success."