CleverTap Launches Product Experiences for App and Web Users

CleverTap, an engagement platform provider, has launched Product Experiences, a one-stop solution for product teams and marketers to experiment and elevate customer experiences across web and apps to help maximize lifetime value.

With a no-code approach and advanced segmentation capabilities and analytics, Product Experiences allows product and growth managers to personalize and optimize app and website user experiences. It empowers product managers and growth teams to experiment and make swift changes to app design, functionality, and workflows.

The key components of Product Experiences include Remote Config and Product A/B Testing. Remote Config allows marketers and product managers to map app and web functionalities to Remote Config's interface. They can create precise segments with zero-code and override variable values to tailor the experience for specific audiences directly from the CleverTap dashboard.

With Product A/B Tests, marketers can set up experiments with multiple variants related to the user interface, functionality, and workflows, analyze performance with detailed analytics, and deploy the most successful version to their user base.