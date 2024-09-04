Bloomreach Integrates with NVIDIA NeMo
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has integrated generative artificial intelligence using NVIDIA NIM embedding microservices, into its search and merchandising platform.
"E-commerce search is at a dramatic turning point. More advanced technology is needed to meet the needs of businesses andtheir consumers," said Xun Wang, chief technology officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Now, with a fundamental re-architecture of our core search technology, we have revolutionized what's possible. By bringing the enterprise-grade power of NVIDIA NeMo into our platform, we're unlocking new levels of search relevance for businesses and consumers around the world."
The NIM microservices (which leverage theNVIDIA NeMoplatform, part of theNVIDIA AI Enterprisesoftware stack) offer deeper search relevance with a flexible platform that allows for customizations by commerce teams.
"Customers want versatile search tools to help them navigate today's robust ecommerce marketplace, and with Bloomreach's platform powered by NVIDIA NeMo, they can find the products best suited for their needs," said Azita Martin, vice president of AI for retail, consumer packaged goods, and quick-service restaurants at NVIDIA, in a statement. "The integration of NVIDIA NeMo into Bloomreach's search and merchandising solution will enable a customized online shopping experience with even greater flexibility, performance, and relevance."