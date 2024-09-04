Bloomreach Integrates with NVIDIA NeMo

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has integrated generative artificial intelligence using NVIDIA NIM embedding microservices, into its search and merchandising platform.

"E-commerce search is at a dramatic turning point. More advanced technology is needed to meet the needs of businesses andtheir consumers," said Xun Wang, chief technology officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Now, with a fundamental re-architecture of our core search technology, we have revolutionized what's possible. By bringing the enterprise-grade power of NVIDIA NeMo into our platform, we're unlocking new levels of search relevance for businesses and consumers around the world."

The NIM microservices (which leverage theNVIDIA NeMoplatform, part of theNVIDIA AI Enterprisesoftware stack) offer deeper search relevance with a flexible platform that allows for customizations by commerce teams.