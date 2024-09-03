PowerAPI Expands Offerings Through Google Cloud Marketplace
PowerAPI has made its commerce infrastructure platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling clients across retail, consumer goods, financial services and public entities to augment and monetize their merchant-facing apps globally.
PowerAPI' inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace means that users can discover, deploy, and manage PowerAPI's services directly within their Google Cloud environment.
"Partnering with Google Cloud perfectly aligns with our vision to support enterprise clients deploy our technology across their networks at scale," said Andrea Tassistro, founder and CEO of PowerAPI, in a statement. "By utilizing Google Cloud's robust infrastructure alongside our powerful suite of commerce modules and APIs, any company, service, or network can digitize and support their merchants worldwide with just a click."
"Bringing PowerAPI to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the embedded commerce solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market pograms at Google Cloud, in a statement. "PowerAPI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."