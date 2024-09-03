NICE Launches Integrated Front Door for Government

NICE today launched its Integrated Front Door to Government Services, increasing citizen access to government resources.

The new Integrated Front Door solution addresses a top government initiative, aiming to improve the citizen experience. It leverages generative AI to deliver a voice and digital entry point that determines constituents' intent, authenticates and then enables constituents to self-serve, or seamlessly transfer to a live agent within the correct agency with all of the relevant data and content captured by the CXone cloud customer experience platform.

With NICE's Integrated Front Door, constituents can initiate interactions on their preferred channels with omnichannel intelligent virtual assistants to address a variety of constituent services. This system allows constituents to resolve multiple needs during a single interaction and proactively identifies open issues. Additionally, NICE's Integrated Front Door transforms knowledge management in government, leveraging Enlighten AI to organize agencies' knowledge management systems and enable citizens to access information and understand the required next steps.

Key features of the Integrated Front Door solution include the following:

Omnichannel intelligent virtual assistant that enables citizens to interact through their preferred channels (voice, digital) and receive personalized support.

Seamless agent transfer: that ensures a smooth transition to a live agent when needed, with all relevant data and context readily available.

Proactive issue identification that helps citizens address multiple needs in a single interaction and proactively identifies any outstanding issues.

Enhanced knowledge management that leverages Enlighten AI to organize knowledge bases and provide citizens with easy access to information and guidance.