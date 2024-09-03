DoubleVerify Repeats with Even More Safeguards: The 2024 CRM Conversation Starters

New York-based DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, is the first company to appear on back-to-back CRM Conversation Starter lists, having achieved that honor in 2023 by virtue of its efforts to counter ad fraud.

Since its founding in 2008, the company has been on a mission to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer, and more secure, and DoubleVerify doubled down on those efforts in the past 12 months.

Just last month, the company partnered with Loop Media, a connected TV platform provider, to protect advertisers against fraudulent and invalid CTV traffic. Loop Media added the DV Marketplace Suite Quality Insights’ pre-bid fraud and invalid traffic protection solution to avoid serving advertisements to invalid or fraudulent sites.

Similar partnerships over the past 12 months have brought DoubleVerify’s brand safety and suitability measurement solutions to Pinterest, showing advertisers whether their Pinterest in-feed display and video ad placements align with non-objectionable and suitable content.

DoubleVerify also released its comprehensive media authentication offering on Reddit, making available to Reddit advertisers the DV Authentic Ad metric, which offers transparency into campaign delivery in Reddit In-Feed and Conversation environments.

The company in April also rolled out brand safety and suitability measures for TikTok advertisers based on TikTok’s new Inventory Filters, which cover gambling and lottery, youth content, violent video games, and combat sports. In addition, the Vertical Sensitivity Inventory Filter includes 11 vertical-based categories: pets, food, beauty, fashion, technology and telecom, financial services, travel, automotive, gaming, professional services, and entertainment.

In January, DoubleVerify made the same technologies available to Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels to help advertisers authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity.

This follows DoubleVerify’s November extension of its ad measurement capabilities to Amazon Custom Audiences across Amazon DSP and Twitch, an interactive live streaming service for gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more. Amazon DSP and Twitch advertisers can access features such as viewability, brand suitability, fraud and invalid traffic, in-geo, and DV Authentic Attention.

A month earlier, DoubleVerify worked with Instacart, a grocery technology company, to verify that Instacart video and display ads are viewable by a human being and are safe from fraud and invalid traffic.

DoubleVerify also expanded its target lists in the past year, having launched in September 2023 a solution to enable advertisers to monitor and avoid made-for-advertising (MFA) sites whose sole purpose is to deliver advertisements. Though most MFA traffic comes from legitimate human users, often from paid channels like social media and content recommendation engines, a sizable share of MFA content is often exclusively bot-driven with entirely fraudulent traffic.

DoubleVerify then added tiered brand suitability categories to address MFA measurement and protection in a more nuanced and brand-specific way, with enhanced granularity and control. The tiers identify sites that are at high, medium, and low risk of containing bad MFA content.

And in another directional change, the company in October partnered with Attain, a provider of commerce data platforms for sales transaction measurement and purchase-based data activation, to launch a solution to directly connect attention data to real-time sales at scale. DV Authentic Attention analyzes more than 50 data points at the impression level, assessing the exposure of digital ads and consumer engagement in real time, looking at ads’ intensity, prominence, viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

But it’s not just the advertisement space that DoubleVerify is working to protect. In the spring, the company became the first to achieve TrustArc’s TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification, demonstrating that its artificial intelligence is valid and reliable, explainable and interpretable, accountable and transparent, privacy-enhanced, fair, safe and secure, and resilient.

“As the first company to achieve our Responsible AI Certification, DoubleVerify shows its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and creating a future where ethical responsibility is central to technological advancement,” said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc, in a statement.