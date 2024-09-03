Five Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2024: The CRM Conversation Starters

In keeping with artificial intelligence’s virtual takeover of the business technology world, nearly all of this year’s Conversation Starters had AI at the center of their prodigious efforts. Take Cognigy, for instance, whose AI platform uses generative and conversational AI to help contact centers deliver exceptional customer experiences and resolve high-volume issues at scale. Other firms earning Conversation Starter status, given to the vendors that generated the most activity and earned the most buzz in the past year, include Soundhound, whose voice and conversational AI capabilities are helping restaurants perfect voice ordering; and DoubleVerify, a repeat winner for its brand safety and ad analysis efforts, whose own AI technology earned a Responsible AI Certification from TrustArc. Read about these and other headline-grabbing (and AI-infused) achievements below.

Bloomreach for years has been fueling e-commerce personalization, enabling impactful, real-time customer interactions across critical channels like email to help companies reach more customers with the right content, at the right time. The company, which was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., offers marketing automation through Bloomreach Engagement, product discovery through Bloomreach Discovery, and content management through Bloomreach Content. The company has greatly expanded each of these products in just the past year and added quite a few new ones that have captured the attention of retailers, analysts, and the industry as a whole. Read more here.

Cognigy, a customer service automation startup, has been on a mission to help create artificial intelligence that can handle the highly repetitive, rote processes that call center workers face daily. Its AI platform uses both generative and conversational AI to build, operate, and analyze the advanced AI agent workforces on which many companies today rely to deliver exceptional customer service and resolve high-volume customer requests at scale. Read more here.

New York-based DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, is the first company to appear on back-to-back CRM Conversation Starter lists, having achieved that honor in 2023 by virtue of its efforts to counter ad fraud. Since its founding in 2008, the company has been on a mission to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer, and more secure, and DoubleVerify doubled down on those efforts in the past 12 months. Read more here.

Klaviyo provides a platform used primarily for email and text marketing. The Boston-based company’s software is used by nearly 150,000 merchants and e-commerce sellers who host their offerings on Shopify. That’s significant because in August 2022, Shopify named Klaviyo the recommended email solution partner for its Shopify Plus merchant platform and made a $100 million strategic investment in the company. But the money really started rolling in throughout the past year. Read more here.

Since its founding in 2005, SoundHound has largely been viewed as a speech recognition company. Over the past 20 years, though, the Santa Clara, Calif., company has expanded into natural language understanding, sound and music recognition, search, virtual assistant, and voice artificial intelligence technologies, among others. SoundHound has recently taken a significant place in the CRM industry, building toward a vision of a voice commerce ecosystem that enables consumers to access goods and services through natural conversation. This includes plans to facilitate voice-enabled food and drink ordering across millions of cars, TVs, and smart devices. Read more here.