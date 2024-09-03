The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2024 CRM Industry Leader Awards

It’s no longer a question of when artificial intelligence will have a seismic impact—it’s happening now. As you’ll see when you read through our report outlining the leading vendors in 11 important industry categories, AI has proved instrumental in the effort to reach, engage, and satisfy customers, all while making the lives of frontline workers—the sales reps and agents who are doing the reaching out and engaging—much easier.

As in recent years, the analysts who chose our Industry Leaders for 2024 followed a simple formula: If they had to recommend a CRM solution—whether an enterprise suite, contact center analytics, or marketing automation—to a client, what would they choose, and why? The analysts gave us their top five picks in each category, and the results show a thriving industry that can adjust to big change, like that brought by AI, happening seemingly overnight. Speaking of change, we’ve introduced three new categories that speak to our AI, data-rich, and customer-focused times: generative AI, data management solutions, and complete customer experience suites. As always, you’ll see a lot of familiar faces but also a few new ones. We're proud to honor our Industry Leaders for 2024.

But before we get to our Leaders, a quick word of thanks to our analysts. We would not be able to compile our annual awards issue without the ongoing support of the CRM industry’s vast community of analysts and consultants. This year’s panel included the following:

Max Ball, principal analyst, Forrester Research

principal analyst, Forrester Research Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting

president, DMG Consulting Paul Greenberg, president, the 56 Group

president, the 56 Group Andy Hayler, cofounder and CEO, the Information Difference

cofounder and CEO, the Information Difference Brent Leary, cofounder and partner, CRM Essentials

cofounder and partner, CRM Essentials Kate Leggett, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Research

vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Research Christina McAllister, senior analyst, Forrester Research

senior analyst, Forrester Research Laurie McCabe, partner, the SMB Group

partner, the SMB Group Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics

founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics John Ragsdale, vice president and research director, the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA)

vice president and research director, the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) Ray Wang, founder and chairman, Constellation Research

founder and chairman, Constellation Research Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO, Valoir

Read on for their picks for the 2024 Industry Leaders—spanning customer service, marketing, and sales—below.

The Best Enterprise CRM Suite

The Best Small and Midmarket CRM Suite

The Best Contact Center Infrastructure

The Best Contact Center Interaction Analytics

The Best Customer Experience Suite

The Best Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)

The Best Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)

The Best Data Management Solutions

The Best Business Intelligence/Analytics

The Best Marketing Automation

The Best Sales Force Automation