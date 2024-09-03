The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2024 CRM Industry Awards

If it wasn’t clear enough already, we’ll just say it here plainly: Artificial intelligence has earned all its hype. After all, we’re not even two years into the era of generative AI, and ChatGPT has become for many of us an everyday tool, much like Google did more than two decades ago. And that’s before we get into prescriptive, predictive, conversational, and all the other AI flavors. We’ve gone from imagining AI as part of some sci-fi future to assessing how to best use it in our nuts-and-bolts present.

To help you navigate our AI reality, we present CRM magazine’s 23rd annual awards package, in its fifth year as the Industry Awards for sales, marketing, and customer service. Our expert analysts detail the challenges and innovation brought by AI and related technologies and identify the Leaders—the CRM vendors and products worthy of recognition and your consideration. In addition, we picked five companies as our Conversation Starters, innovators that have been especially active and kept the industry abuzz in the past 12 months. Start your CRM implementation—including how to make AI work for your business—here.

The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2024 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Five Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2024: The CRM Conversation Starters