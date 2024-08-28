BigCommerce Adds Composable Commerce, B2B Solutions, Omnichannel Integrations, AI and More

BigCommerce, providers of a composable ecommerce platform, has updated its platform and partner integrations as part of the Next Big Thing, its twice yearly comprehensive product launch.

Building on BigCommerce's Catalyst composable storefront, the company is enhancing Catalyst with Makeswift, a visual editor. Makeswift helps creative teams build engaging shopping experiences and marketing content and collaborate in real time with multi-user editing. Makeswift supports highly interactive content, including 3D animations, and cross-device responsive design.

Other innovations in this latest product release include the following:

Buyer role-based access control.

Advanced Account Hierarchy for servicing even more advanced data models, enabling full mirroring of back-office account structure through to the buying organization.

A new AI-integrated quote workflow.

Acount level payment terms to ensure businesses are can automate the process from order to invoice to ensure accurate communication and timely payments.

Integration with Feedonomics' Instant Commerce offering for buy-online-pickup-in-store and local deliveries.

Feedonomics FeedAMP V2 Upgrade, providing greater flexibility and scalability for omnichannel order management with features such as real-time order synchronization, partial shipment capabilities supporting pre-orders, and enhanced store-level access control.

The ability to localize and customize the checkout for each storefront, optimize payments and checkout conversion by offering local payment solutions on each storefront and the ability to use different shipping services or carriers to service different regions.

In addition to the 14 other languages already available, BigCommerce now supports Japanese.

BigAI Product Recommendations, powered by Google AI.

BigAI Copywriter, leveraging Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, to help marketers optimize product descriptions or create new ones.

Custom quote proposal emails powered by generative AI.

BigAI predictive analytics that offer insights into the future lifetime value of new shoppers, leveraging BigCommerce's native Google BigQuery integration.

Thirteen new data events that can be used to train machine learning models.

Fastlane by PayPal, which offers an accelerated guest checkout solution.

Granular promotion targeting with option modifiers and the ability to exclude already discounted products.

The ability to crteate multiple coupon codes via the Promotions API and enable shoppers to apply multiple coupons at checkout, per order.

A new top bar and updated navigation design in the BigCommerce Control Panel.

The ability to adjust inventory across multiple locations and update default and sale prices, cost, and more by product and variant.

A new CSV import/export tool for inventory updates for safety stock, low stock, stock availability across locations.