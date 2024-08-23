MessageGears Deepens Partnership with Jacquard

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has enhanced its integration with Jacquard, a brand messaging solutions provider, to unlock new levels of personalization.

"The ability for enterprise brands to create very unique, contextualized brand experiences for their customers while campaigns are in flight drives significant customer loyalty and stickiness," said Caroline Nash, director of partnerships at MessageGears, in a statement. "Our ongoing partnership with Jacquard allows us to offer a set of scalable personalization tools to large organizations to quickly and efficiently speak the customer's language."

Jacquard's architecture helps companies deliver on-brand, performant messaging fine-tuned to the individual audience member's preferences and context. Combined with MessageGears' warehouse-native data access, this partnership helps generate scaled, brand-safe messages in real-time across more customer journeys, more channels, and more languages.??

MessageGears' enhanced Jacquard integration enables the following:

Cross-channel messaging cohesion, automatically generating and deploying messaging variants across email, push notifications, and SMS based on customer data and campaign goals.

Automate AI campaign optimization to improve both marketing and transactional messaging, from abandoned cart reminders to seasonal promotions.