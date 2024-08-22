CallRail Partners with ServiceTitan

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has partnered with ServiceTitan to help service providers like HVAC, plumbing, pest control and electrical technicians access valuable information about their prospects and customers. The integration will ensure that the complete customer journey, from lead to job, is all captured within the ServiceTitan dashboard.

"Teaming up with the industry leader in ServiceTitan helps ensure we are delivering best-in-class lead intelligence solutions to the home services industry," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "We are proud of our history of helping thousands of home service businesses. Through this new partnership, we hope to improve marketing return on investment for them by driving and converting more quality leads."

The partnership also helps home service businesses understand which marketing activities are driving their highest-value leads and win more business through CallRail's Call Tracking platform. This includes how those leads are discovering their businesses, right down to keywords used in searches, and the connection between marketing activities and actual jobs that drive revenue.

Key features include the following: