LearnUpon Launches LearnUpon Anywhere

LearnUpon, a learning management system (LMS) provider, has added LearnUpon Anywhere to its >LearnUpon platform for learning for customer onboarding and product training.

LearnUpon Anywhere lets companies embed courses directly into their product or service, while admins can continue to manage and track all customer learning in the LearnUpon LMS.

"Our goal at LearnUpon is to empower organizations to deliver the right learning at the right time and in the right place, and LearnUpon Anywhere is an exciting step on that journey," said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon, in a statement. "Now organizations can integrate learning where it will get the most engagement, in their digital product or solution, creating a more targeted, friction-free experience that increases customer success."

Key features enable users to do the following: