  • August 22, 2024

Vyond Expands Video Creation Platform

Vyond, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered video creation platform for business, has updated its platform with more than 30 AI avatars, a mobile app, enhanced brand management features, and more.

"Businesses are eager to adopt AI solutions. However, they’re looking for a complete, affordable, and brand-friendly solution that offers more than just a single function or specialized style," said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond, in a statement. "That's where Vyond comes in. We focus on understanding customer problems and turn them into lasting productivity improvements. Vyond;s continuous innovation means we're consistently on the leading edge of what's next."

The new features include the following:

  • AI avatars, which allow users to incorporate diverse age groups, genders, and ethnicities into videos
  • Vyond Mobile, which lets users capture, create, and edit text, characters, and voices directly from their mobile devices.
  • Document-to-video and script-to-video capabilities in Vyond Go.
  • Brand management features that allow users to apply logos to avatar's clothing, torsos, and hats.

