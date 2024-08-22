Vyond Expands Video Creation Platform
Vyond, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered video creation platform for business, has updated its platform with more than 30 AI avatars, a mobile app, enhanced brand management features, and more.
"Businesses are eager to adopt AI solutions. However, they’re looking for a complete, affordable, and brand-friendly solution that offers more than just a single function or specialized style," said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond, in a statement. "That's where Vyond comes in. We focus on understanding customer problems and turn them into lasting productivity improvements. Vyond;s continuous innovation means we're consistently on the leading edge of what's next."
The new features include the following:
- AI avatars, which allow users to incorporate diverse age groups, genders, and ethnicities into videos
- Vyond Mobile, which lets users capture, create, and edit text, characters, and voices directly from their mobile devices.
- Document-to-video and script-to-video capabilities in Vyond Go.
- Brand management features that allow users to apply logos to avatar's clothing, torsos, and hats.