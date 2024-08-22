Total Expert Adds Life Events to Customer Profiles

Total Expert, a provider of customer engagement software for the financial services industry, has added automatic life milestone updates to contact records in its summer platform release. The updated customer profile fields will allow financial institutions to use future intent indicators to identify life milestone opportunities, like getting married or starting a family.

"Our goal is to enable organizations to grow their business and win customers for life by aligning all of the touchpoints in the customer journey to important life milestones that drive important financial decisions," said Total Expert Founder and CEO Joe Welu, in a statement. "We are entering a new wave of hyper-personalization, and acquiring smarter insights faster is now a necessity. Automatically creating an enriched, full customer profile gives lenders more information to humanize their interactions and relationships. This is another tool that allows them to have more high-quality interactions throughout the day.

"Financial institutions know they need to deliver hyper-relevant, hyper-personalized experiences to win customer loyalty. But they don't have endless time and resources, Welu continued. "Life Events is a great example of where we're taking the future of customer intelligence: We're bringing a wealth of customer data to life, making it meaningful, human, and actionable at speed and scale so financial institutions can focus their time, effort, and resources on their best opportunities to deepen loyalty and drive growth. We say we're helping them win customers for life."