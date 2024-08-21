Fearless Partners with LS Digital
fearless, a marketing consultancy, has partnered with LS Digital, a global digital business transformation company, to launch fear-LS to solve digital friction, an operational disconnect within the consumer journey, and help businesses optimize their current systems and processes.
fear-LS helps companies better understand their existing systems, identify underperforming areas, and implement actionable strategies to streamline operations and amplify business success.
"Technology has fundamentally changed the customer journey. There is a huge increase in the number of consumer interactions with brands but due to digital friction within their current systems, consumers are going elsewhere," said Mike Head, a partner at fearless, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with LS-Digital, a leader in the digital transformation industry, as together we will leverage our unique insights and resources to provide businesses with a more seamless, results-driven and effective digital presence that meets or better yet, exceeds customer expectations."
"At LS Digital, we are seeing explosive growth around the world from companies embracing digital business transformation to remove friction," said Prasad Shajale, founder and CEO of LS Digital, in a statement. "That's why we're excited to join forces with fearless to leverage our global collective of over 1,200 experts across a network of five offices to drive strategic initiatives and eliminate inefficiencies. This partnership, under the banner of fear-LS, provides American businesses with state-of-the-art solutions to overcome digital friction and drive growth."