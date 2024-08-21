Nylas Launches ExtractAI to Unlock Customer Insights

Nylas, an email and calenda API platform provider, has launched Nylas ExtractAI to empower product development teams to automatically extract complete email data from their customers.

Nylas ExtractAI provides direct access to clean, structured email data that is classified, filtered, and extracted into JSON objects for application integration. It supports data extraction from Gmail, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office365 (personal and business) accounts. Current models include E-Commerce Order Extraction, Shipping Data Extraction, and Custom Models, with Travel Extraction (covering hotels, flights, and car rentals) and E-Commerce Returns on the horizon. Users can extract data from more than 30,000 merchants across the United States, United Kingdom,, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, with the ability to expand to additional merchants and regions.

Nylas ExtractAI is now available in the Nylas Sandbox, offering up to 600 extracted messages for testing. Developers can integrate ExtractAI through webhooks or API calls.