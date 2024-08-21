Marchex Partners with DealerOn

Marchex, a provider of conversational intelligence, is partnering with DealerOn, an automotive marketing technology company, to deploy Marchex's call analytics and attribution platform to assess overall call volume, conversation metrics, return on ad spend (ROAS), and the monetary impact of call volume and handling.

"We chose to work with Marchex because we required a call analytics partner that was continuously innovating and offered solutions tailored to the automotive industry," said Ali Amirrezvani, CEO of DealerOn, in a statement. "Having a highly knowledgeable support team at Marchex that is very responsive and provides industry expertise was the right move for our business."

"We are thrilled to partner with DealerOn," said Troy Hartless, Marchex's chief reveniue officer, in a statement. "Our solutions will enable DealerOn to deliver quality reporting to their customers and improve marketing performance and allocation accuracy with prescriptive data analytics. As Marchex continues to expand its innovation and leadership in the automotive industry, this partnership represents a significant step forward in providing essential conversational data analytics solutions for tracking and quantifying marketing initiatives."