Talkdesk Extends Epic Collaboration

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has made its Talkdesk Copilot available as part of the Healthcare Experience Cloud embedded in Epic's Cheers CRM suite.

This latest collaboration provides access to real-time transcripts, recommendations, assisted automations, and automatic call summaries powered by Talkdesk Copilot from within Epic Cheers in critical areas such as patient access, revenue cycle, and patient services. Ultimately, agents will receive real-time, intelligent guidance for personalized patient conversations.