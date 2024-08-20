Talkdesk Extends Epic Collaboration
Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has made its Talkdesk Copilot available as part of the Healthcare Experience Cloud embedded in Epic's Cheers CRM suite.
This latest collaboration provides access to real-time transcripts, recommendations, assisted automations, and automatic call summaries powered by Talkdesk Copilot from within Epic Cheers in critical areas such as patient access, revenue cycle, and patient services. Ultimately, agents will receive real-time, intelligent guidance for personalized patient conversations.
"Bringing insights from Talkdesk directly into contact center agents workflows in Cheers will enable organizations to better serve their patients and create added efficiencies, helping health systems transition their contact centers from cost centers to value centers," said Sam Seering, product manager for Cheers at Epic, in a statement.
"Healthcare organizations face unique and complex customer experience requirements and high patient expectations. Personalizing the patient journey to drive better health and business outcomes requires agents who are empowered with AI and have the most relevant data at their fingertips as each conversation unfolds. Our latest innovation through the partnership with Epic jointly enables providers to deliver a more synchronized, efficient, and tailored patient experience," said Patty Hayward, vice president and general manager of healthcare and life sciences at Talkdesk, in a statement.
