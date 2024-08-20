Qualtrics Adds Capabilities for Personalized Healthcare Experiences

Qualtrics has introduced several patient and provider care solutions through its ongoing collaboration with Epic, pairing patient feedback with health information in Epic at the point of care.

"The electronic health record has become an integral part of how we care for patients today," said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, chief medical officer of Qualtrics, in a statement. "So many of us who are committed to caring for patients are spending a significant amount of time clicking and dictating, when what we all really want is intuitive, integrative solutions that make our lives easier and enrich the care we provide. I am thrilled we are taking big steps toward that future together with Epic."

With this initiative, healthcare providers will be able to capture nuanced and specific feedback about patients' experiences. Critical feedback will automatically trigger notifications for a healthcare provider to take follow-up actions before issues develop into bigger problems. Indicators of patient sentiment and emotion captured post-visit or post-discharge will be embedded directly in clinical workflows. Negative sentiment can trigger service recovery workflows, empowering healthcare providers to respond to the patient feedback. At scale, the collected feedback, sentiment, and service recovery data can be used to identify patterns and opportunities for ongoing improvement of patient outcomes and the overall healthcare experience.