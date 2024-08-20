Contentful Acquires Ninetailed

Contentful, a composable content platform provider, will acquire Ninetailed, a structured content personalization and experimentation solutions provider, allowing Contentful to offer a scalable, AI-driven personalization solution integrated into the Contentful platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined offering will leverage composability, an API-first architecture, generative artificial intelligence, and edge delivery. Customers can identify, select, experiment, and analyze personalized experiences across channels without creating new workflows. .