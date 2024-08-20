Contentful Acquires Ninetailed
Contentful, a composable content platform provider, will acquire Ninetailed, a structured content personalization and experimentation solutions provider, allowing Contentful to offer a scalable, AI-driven personalization solution integrated into the Contentful platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined offering will leverage composability, an API-first architecture, generative artificial intelligence, and edge delivery. Customers can identify, select, experiment, and analyze personalized experiences across channels without creating new workflows. .
"Personalization has long been a goal for marketers, but driving meaningful ROI at scale has been challenging due to fragmented tool chains, high development and content production costs, and poor customer data integration," said Karthik Rau, Contentful's CEO, in a statement. "Ninetailed seamlessly integrates with Contentful, providing smooth workflows, code-free experiment creation, and robust connectivity. Ninetailed's products radically simplify personalization of digital experiences."
"Joining forces with Contentful means customers will benefit from a fully integrated, AI-native personalization solution paired with a robust composable content platform," said Ninetailed Co-Founder and CEO Andy Kaiser, in a statement. "My fellow co-founder Alexander Braunreuther, the Ninetailed team, and I are beyond thrilled to be joining Contentful, where we'll have the opportunity and resources to rapidly iterate and bring category-changing innovations to market."
Contentful Adds to Contentful Composable Content Platform
04 Oct 2023
New integrations, multi-experience orchestration, Experience Builder, and AI-driven advancements round out Contentful's newest additions.
Contentful Adds Capabilities to Composable Content Platform
04 May 2023
New features and integrations in the Contentful Composable Content Platform enhance how digital and technical teams connect content and collaborate.
Contentful Adds Capabilities for the Contentful Composable Content Platform
26 Oct 2022
Contentful introduced Contentful Studio, platform orchestration capabilities, and App Framework features as part of its Composable Content Platform.