Viamedia and Minerva Networks Partner

Viamedia is partnering with Minerva Networks, a provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions, to integrate Viamedia's Parrot Ad Decisioning System (ADS) into Minerva's platforms to streamline ad insertion and improve inventory management across both traditional and CTV formats.

Viamedia's Parrot ADS allows a single order to cover both linear and streaming inventories. The partnership with Minerva will enhance this system by providing more robust support for ad insertion on additional networks and enable seamless transitions for sales teams to addressable platforms.