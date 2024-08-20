Viamedia and Minerva Networks Partner
Viamedia is partnering with Minerva Networks, a provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions, to integrate Viamedia's Parrot Ad Decisioning System (ADS) into Minerva's platforms to streamline ad insertion and improve inventory management across both traditional and CTV formats.
Viamedia's Parrot ADS allows a single order to cover both linear and streaming inventories. The partnership with Minerva will enhance this system by providing more robust support for ad insertion on additional networks and enable seamless transitions for sales teams to addressable platforms.
"Minerva is a leader in Free Advertising Streaming TV (FAST) ad delivery and content navigation. Together we're elevating the capabilities of Parrot ADS to fundamentally transform the advertising landscape," said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia, in a statement. "This collaboration propels us to the forefront of industry innovation, dramatically boosting efficiency and creating expansive revenue opportunities. This signals a new benchmark for service excellence in programmatic TV advertising. It's a significant leap forward, affirming our commitment to driving the future of advertising technology."