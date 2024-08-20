Steer Merges with AutoOps
Steer, providers of a CRM solution for automotive shops, is merging with AutoOps, a provider of intelligent scheduling software for auto repair shops.
Steer provides a CRM solution with features like automated marketing and communications options, such as automatic text and email service reminders, review collection, and maintenance alerts,. With this merger, Steer will incorporate AutoOps' scheduling tools, including advanced settings, loaner car tracking, unfinished appointment follow-ups, and the ability to upsell services. These new tools will integrate seamlessly with Steer campaigns and Vehicle Pages.
"From day one, Steer and AutoOps have been working toward the same goal: to help automotive shops provide the best possible service experience for their customers," said Parker Swift, CEO of Steer, in a statement. "With limited time and resources, shop owners are in urgent need of simplified workflows. AutoOps has created the finest scheduling capabilities in the industry. By bringing our functionalities together, we're providing our shared customers a best-in-class CRM and online scheduler all in one platform. In other words, we're delivering on our promise to make their lives easier."
"AutoOps and Steer share a vision of creating best-in-class and easy-to-use tools to help automotive shop owners succeed," said Steve Fafel, co-founder of AutoOps, in a statement. "Together, we will help automotive businesses increase profits, save time, and give their own customers a consistent and seamless experience. There's a lot to look forward to as we work together to create the best solutions for our users."