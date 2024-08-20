Steer Merges with AutoOps

Steer, providers of a CRM solution for automotive shops, is merging with AutoOps, a provider of intelligent scheduling software for auto repair shops.

Steer provides a CRM solution with features like automated marketing and communications options, such as automatic text and email service reminders, review collection, and maintenance alerts,. With this merger, Steer will incorporate AutoOps' scheduling tools, including advanced settings, loaner car tracking, unfinished appointment follow-ups, and the ability to upsell services. These new tools will integrate seamlessly with Steer campaigns and Vehicle Pages.