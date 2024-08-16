Five9 to Acquire Acqueon

Customer experience platform provider Five9 has acquired Acqueon, a real-time revenue execution platform provider, for an undisclosed amount and will incorporte Acqueon's technology into the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform.

"Today's customers have become more sophisticated and have higher demands, and this strategic acquisition enables Five9 to expand the strength of our outbound solutions, which we pioneered from our inception," said Mike Burkland, chairman and CEO of Five9, in a statement. "Together with Acqueon, we can intelligently combine the preferences of the customer with the increasing variety of outreach channels to help enterprises grow their revenue and delight customers while aligning to compliance standards. Furthermore, the interactions generated within Acqueon create additional contextual data that further strengthens the value of the Five9 Genius AI Suite. I'm thrilled to welcome the Acqueon team to Five9 and look forward to taking proactive customer engagement to a new level."

"Acqueon is thrilled to join forces with Five9, an industry leader in cloud CX and AI," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon, in a statement. "We've had an extremely successful partnership over the last two years, with deep product integrations between Acqueon's Revenue Execution Platform and Five9's Intelligent CX platform, including a focused initiative around our Epic integration within the Five9 platform for the healthcare industry. With our AI-powered solutions, India innovation center, experienced team, and leadership in the outbound omnichannel category, we look forward to enhancing Five9's leadership position in the CX market."