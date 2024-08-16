Veritone's Media and Entertainment Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Veritone has made its media and entertainment solutions available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Veritone's availability in AWS Marketplace enables media, entertainment, and sports companies to access, purchase, and deploy Veritone solutions directly within the AWS cloud environment.
AWS Marketplace will now feature the following solutions from Veritone:
- Veritone Digital Media Hub, an AI-powered digital asset management and monetization solution with e-commerce capabilities.
- Veritone Discovery, powered by Veritone's AiWARE AI platform, to help users discover large amounts of visual and audio broadcast data and track and verify ads, including organic mentions from live broadcasts, pre-recorded programs, and other large media libraries in near-real time.
- Veritone Attribute, a turnkey broadcast attribution solution that enables customers to optimize linear TV and radio campaigns by correlating ads with web lift in near-real time and track and visualize campaign data, tying it to the response advertisers receive through increased web traffic and unique website visitors.
"Being listed in the AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for Veritone's media and entertainment and sports solutions and another step in expanding our reach to help more organizations harness the power of AI to transform their operations," said Sean King, general manager of media and entertainment at Veritone, in a statement. "Rights owners, rights holders, and creators now have powerful AI tools at their fingertips."
