Versium's REACH APIs Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Versium, a data technology company, has made the APIs for its REACH data enrichment and cleansing tools available via AWS Marketplace. an online catalog of software that works with Amazon Web Services.

Versium REACH helps marketers cleanse, enrich, and activate data to optimize multichannel campaigns. Its API services are accessible within the AWS platform, leveraging more than200 AWS services for enhanced capabilities.