Versium's REACH APIs Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Versium, a data technology company, has made the APIs for its REACH data enrichment and cleansing tools available via AWS Marketplace. an online catalog of software that works with Amazon Web Services.
Versium REACH helps marketers cleanse, enrich, and activate data to optimize multichannel campaigns. Its API services are accessible within the AWS platform, leveraging more than200 AWS services for enhanced capabilities.
"Launching in AWS Marketplace marks a pivotal moment for Versium, expanding our data tools to one of the largest IaaS platforms on the market," said Kevin Marcus, chief technology officer and co-founder of Versium, in a statement. "This integration will expand our footprint among AWS users, reinforcing our commitment to delivering tools and data closer to the places people consume them."