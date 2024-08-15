Snappy Kraken Releases Snappy Kraken Enterprise

Snappy Kraken, a marketing technology provider, has released Snappy Kraken Enterprise, a complete marketing technology solution for mid-market and enterprise financial services firms. It provides in-depth analytics and advanced marketing tools to attract and retain advisors, scale growth strategies, and execute compliant marketing campaigns.

"Our enterprise offerings mark a significant milestone in our journey to become the core organic growth engine of the financial services industry," said Robert Sofia, founder and CEO of Snappy Kraken, in a statement. "Snappy Kraken Enterprise delivers high-performing solutions that combine technology, data-rich insights, and seamless integrations to help large organizations scale and optimize their growth strategies. By deepening our commitment to the enterprise segment, we are able to support more advisors, magnifying their impact on the industry and the clients they serve. Overall, this move reflects our dedication to raising the bar for the entire industry."

Snappy Kraken Enterprise provides data-backed insights on client and prospect engagement, along with differentiated marketing strategies. Additionally, Snappy Kraken Enterprise enables users to build and track automated marketing campaigns powered by custom integrations, AI-driven content creation tools, and comprehensive performance reporting. It also streamlines administration and compliance processes and delivers added customization capabilities, advanced reporting and tools specifically designed for managing large networks of advisors.

Key features of Snappy Kraken Enterprise include the following:

Access to Pre-Created and Advanced Custom Campaign Automation: Omnichannel campaign capabilities with controlled triggers, timing and interest-based pathways.

Customization and Branding Control: Enterprise-level content customization tools, including AI-powered image and text editing.

Deep Integrations: An API-first platform enabling real-time, bi-directional integrations with enterprise systems, social media platforms, and advisor-technology tools.

Campaign Orchestration: Advanced features for mass publishing and campaign orchestration across extensive advisor networks.

Enterprise Reporting: Sophisticated analytics by advisor, cohort, channel, and campaign.

Data Insights Layer: Access to industry benchmarks and actionable growth insights to identify opportunities for strategic improvement and optimize performance.

Client Engagement Tools like an opportunities feed that identifies active prospects and offers one-click actions on leads, along with advanced lead scoring.

Compliance Management: A streamlined marketing distribution process that offers admin access and user impersonation features, allowing for mass creation and publication for advisors, along with robust compliance workflows that meet FINRA and SEC regulations.