Melissa DQ Services Available with Stripe
Melissa today made its debut in the Stripe App Marketplace, giving Stripe customers access to Melissa's data quality services.
Supported by Nova Module, an integration company, the new Melissa app brings global data quality and comprehensive address validation solutions to the Stripe platform.
Key features of Melissa's Stripe integration include the following:
- Address validation at both the customer and invoice levels within Stripe.
- Autocompletion capabilities that reduce the number of keystrokes required and ensure that only valid addresses enter the database.
- User-friendly configurationwith support for both customer account and invoice-level validation.
- Management of API keys and subscriptions, facilitating transitions from free to paid services.
- Comprehensive support and quality assurance with direct access to Melissa experts.
"Availability of this app puts the complete Melissa data quality toolset into the hands of Stripe merchants," said Ryan Lee, head of product at Nova Module, in a statement. "It gives them the means to verify the addresses and other pertinent data of the customers they serve, increasing delivery accuracy, fostering customer engagement, and promoting brand loyalty in the process."
"Nova Module's expertise in building integration endpoints has been instrumental in this project. Their app development ensures that Melissa's services are easily accessible to Stripe users, providing a robust solution for maintaining accurate customer data," said Bud Walker, chief information officer of Melissa, in a statement. "This integration allows Melissa to reach a broader audience and provide essential address validation services to merchants of all sizes, underscoring the company's commitment to enhancing data quality and operational efficiency for businesses that may not have been aware of the advantages of working with the address experts."
