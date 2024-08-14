Melissa DQ Services Available with Stripe

Melissa today made its debut in the Stripe App Marketplace, giving Stripe customers access to Melissa's data quality services.

Supported by Nova Module, an integration company, the new Melissa app brings global data quality and comprehensive address validation solutions to the Stripe platform.

Key features of Melissa's Stripe integration include the following:

Address validation at both the customer and invoice levels within Stripe.

Autocompletion capabilities that reduce the number of keystrokes required and ensure that only valid addresses enter the database.

User-friendly configurationwith support for both customer account and invoice-level validation.

Management of API keys and subscriptions, facilitating transitions from free to paid services.

Comprehensive support and quality assurance with direct access to Melissa experts.