MetaRouter and Magellan AI Partner
MetaRouter, a server-side tag management and real-time event routing solutions provider, is partnering with Magellan AI, an audio intelligence, analytics, and measurement company, to enhance the accuracy and breadth of ad performance data.
This partnership combines MetaRouter's server-side data streaming with Magellan AI's analytics to provide tracking and insights into ad performance. It offers advanced targeting and attribution methods that combine contextual signals with cohort-based and probabilistic approaches.
In an era where user privacy is paramount, MetaRouter and Magellan AI are at the forefront of ensuring that customer data is handled with the utmost compliance and consent enforcement," said Michele Nieberding, director of product marketing at MetaRouter, in a statement. "By leveraging MetaRouter's advanced consent enforcement technology and Magellan AI's robust analytics, the partnership aims to provide advertisers with accurate and actionable insights while maintaining strict adherence to privacy regulations."
"Partnering with MetaRouter is a forward-looking step for how we handle cross-channel advertising data," said Jim Ballas, head of publisher partnerships at Magellan AI, in a statement. "MetaRouter's ability to provide precise, privacy-complaint customer data complements our mission to deliver actionable insights into ad performance. This collaboration will enable our clients to easily integrate their key KPIs with our measurement suite so they can optimize their ad spend with greater accuracy and confidence as privacy regulations continue to evolve."