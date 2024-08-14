MetaRouter and Magellan AI Partner

MetaRouter, a server-side tag management and real-time event routing solutions provider, is partnering with Magellan AI, an audio intelligence, analytics, and measurement company, to enhance the accuracy and breadth of ad performance data.

This partnership combines MetaRouter's server-side data streaming with Magellan AI's analytics to provide tracking and insights into ad performance. It offers advanced targeting and attribution methods that combine contextual signals with cohort-based and probabilistic approaches.