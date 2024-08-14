Lotame Adds Curation Solution
Lotame, a customer data technology company, today launched Lotame Curation to help media buyers deliver campaigns via private marketplaces and use differentiated audience insights to scale performance.
Key benefits of Lotame Curation include the following:
- Enhanced performance and custom audiences built to specifications using cookieless publisher data.
- Increased campaign effectiveness with a combination o data, media, and active optimization to uncover and reach elusive, high-value audiences.
- Valuable insights about prospective consumers, powered by Lotame Analytics, to address hard-to-reach audiences via data-driven and contextual targeting.
"Lotame Curation is the perfect marriage of our 18-years of earned data expertise and commitment to independent publishers' valuable content as a vibrant and coveted environment for brand dollars," said Andy Monfried, Lotame founder and CEO, in a statement. "By including only trusted inventory across every format, device and channel, we are ensuring that brands can achieve unmatched performance and efficiency."