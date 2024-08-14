-->
  • August 14, 2024

Lotame Adds Curation Solution

Lotame, a customer data technology company, today launched Lotame Curation to help media buyers deliver campaigns via private marketplaces and use differentiated audience insights to scale performance.

Key benefits of Lotame Curation include the following:

  • Enhanced performance and custom audiences built to specifications using cookieless publisher data.
  • Increased campaign effectiveness with a combination o data, media, and active optimization to uncover and reach elusive, high-value audiences.
  • Valuable insights about prospective consumers, powered by Lotame Analytics, to address hard-to-reach audiences via data-driven and contextual targeting.

"Lotame Curation is the perfect marriage of our 18-years of earned data expertise and commitment to independent publishers' valuable content as a vibrant and coveted environment for brand dollars," said Andy Monfried, Lotame founder and CEO, in a statement. "By including only trusted inventory across every format, device and channel, we are ensuring that brands can achieve unmatched performance and efficiency."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research