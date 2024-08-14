Lotame Adds Curation Solution

Lotame, a customer data technology company, today launched Lotame Curation to help media buyers deliver campaigns via private marketplaces and use differentiated audience insights to scale performance.

Key benefits of Lotame Curation include the following:

Enhanced performance and custom audiences built to specifications using cookieless publisher data.

Increased campaign effectiveness with a combination o data, media, and active optimization to uncover and reach elusive, high-value audiences.

Valuable insights about prospective consumers, powered by Lotame Analytics, to address hard-to-reach audiences via data-driven and contextual targeting.