ClearSale Unveils Preventative Intel

Business intelligence and risk prevention provider ClearSale has introduced fraud prevention tools for the digital retail landscape.

The new suite, dubbed Preventative Intel, includes the following:

"With fraudsters becoming more advanced and business needs constantly changing, our solutions need to continue evolving too," said Rick Sunzeri, director of client solutions at ClearSale, in a statement. "Offering multi-layered security solutions ensures that retailers are safeguarded against fraud, while still allowing them to provide positive experiences that will keep buyers coming back for more."