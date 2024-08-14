ClearSale Unveils Preventative Intel
Business intelligence and risk prevention provider ClearSale has introduced fraud prevention tools for the digital retail landscape.
The new suite, dubbed Preventative Intel, includes the following:
- Instant Decision, created for retailers selling digital goods, it delivers decisions in real time backed by three layers of protection (AI model, fraud rules, and ClearSale's global database) to let ecommerce businesses know instantly if a fraud attempt has been made.
- Automatic Decision, leveraging four layers of protections (enhanced AI models, fraud rules, ClearSale's global fraud database, and external sources), this application identifies fraud in less than one minute while still ensuring decisions and notifications are delivered with high accuracy.
- Complete Decision, which auto-approves valid orders, blocks fraud, and flags suspicious orders for analysis, combining enhanced AI models, fraud rules, ClearSale's global fraud database, external sources, and secondary review
"With fraudsters becoming more advanced and business needs constantly changing, our solutions need to continue evolving too," said Rick Sunzeri, director of client solutions at ClearSale, in a statement. "Offering multi-layered security solutions ensures that retailers are safeguarded against fraud, while still allowing them to provide positive experiences that will keep buyers coming back for more."
