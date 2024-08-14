Syniverse Launches Real-Time Text Translations

Syniverse has introduced Real-Time Text Translations (RTT), a new feature of its omnichannel messaging solution that will enable companies to message and interact with customers in their preferred languages.

RTT, which supports more than 130 languages and multiple communication channels, lets enterprises instantly identify and adopt end-user preferences by automatically detecting when customers reply to messages in a different language. Once that new language is identified, the enterprise can continue engaging with customers in the detected language.