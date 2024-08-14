Syniverse Launches Real-Time Text Translations
Syniverse has introduced Real-Time Text Translations (RTT), a new feature of its omnichannel messaging solution that will enable companies to message and interact with customers in their preferred languages.
RTT, which supports more than 130 languages and multiple communication channels, lets enterprises instantly identify and adopt end-user preferences by automatically detecting when customers reply to messages in a different language. Once that new language is identified, the enterprise can continue engaging with customers in the detected language.
"Communicating with customers in their preferred languages is a powerful way to demonstrate genuine care for their needs," said John Wick, Syniverse's chief product officer, in a statement. "People feel valued, understood, and satisfied when their perspectives are considered. It's natural for Syniverse to provide a solution that brings everyone together by providing a personalized and engaging customer experience."