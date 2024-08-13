Captiv8 Launches Media Safety Feature for Brand Protection in Influencer Marketing

Captiv8, an influencer marketing platform provider, has added the Media Safety feature to its Brand Safety suite to help companies ensure that influencer campaigns are both effective and securely aligned with brand values.

Captiv8's Media Safety feature extends beyond social media posts to monitor more than 300 million media and third-party publications to identify and mitigate risks associated with influencer marketing.

Leveraging advanced algorithms, Captiv8's Content Safety feature scans social media captions and comments for unsafe keywords, flagging content across categories such as adult content, unsafe behaviors, hate speech, political content, racism, and profanity.

Building on the success of Content Safety, Media Safety monitors third-party publications for risky or unsafe references to creators. This includes scanning for content related to adult and explicit sexual content, arms and ammunition, crime and harmful acts, human rights violations, death, injury, military conflict, online piracy, hate speech, obscenity, illegal substances, spam, terrorism, and sensitive social issues.

To simplify risk management, Captiv8 assigns a brand safety score to each creator, ranging from lowest to highest risk. This score reflects the likelihood and level of risk associated with the creator.