Captiv8 Launches Media Safety Feature for Brand Protection in Influencer Marketing
Captiv8, an influencer marketing platform provider, has added the Media Safety feature to its Brand Safety suite to help companies ensure that influencer campaigns are both effective and securely aligned with brand values.
Captiv8's Media Safety feature extends beyond social media posts to monitor more than 300 million media and third-party publications to identify and mitigate risks associated with influencer marketing.
Leveraging advanced algorithms, Captiv8's Content Safety feature scans social media captions and comments for unsafe keywords, flagging content across categories such as adult content, unsafe behaviors, hate speech, political content, racism, and profanity.
Building on the success of Content Safety, Media Safety monitors third-party publications for risky or unsafe references to creators. This includes scanning for content related to adult and explicit sexual content, arms and ammunition, crime and harmful acts, human rights violations, death, injury, military conflict, online piracy, hate speech, obscenity, illegal substances, spam, terrorism, and sensitive social issues.
To simplify risk management, Captiv8 assigns a brand safety score to each creator, ranging from lowest to highest risk. This score reflects the likelihood and level of risk associated with the creator.
"As the first platform to offer such comprehensive media safety measures, Captiv8 continues to lead the industry in innovative brand protection solutions, utilizing gen AI to identify risky topics connected to creators across any language or country," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO of Captiv8, in a statement.
"The Media Safety feature seamlessly integrates with your existing creator vetting process, offering an extra layer of diligence for conscious brands aiming to mitigate risk," said Theja Suresh, chief product officer of Captiv8, in a statement. "With new data points on every creator profile, brands can scale their efforts with confidence."