AnswerRocket Partners with Kantar

AnswerRocket, a provider of generative artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, have partnered to deliver tailored genAI solutions for data analysis.

Kantar provides data on market dynamics and consumer behavior and proprietary frameworks and models to generate actionable insights. AnswerRocket contributes an advanced genAI platform to streamline and enhance data analysis with custom AI applications tailored to specific customer needs.

Through this partnership, Kantar will leverage AnswerRocket's platform to create custom GenAI assistants ingrained with Kantar's proprietary data, models, and analytical frameworks.