AnswerRocket Partners with Kantar
AnswerRocket, a provider of generative artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, have partnered to deliver tailored genAI solutions for data analysis.
Kantar provides data on market dynamics and consumer behavior and proprietary frameworks and models to generate actionable insights. AnswerRocket contributes an advanced genAI platform to streamline and enhance data analysis with custom AI applications tailored to specific customer needs.
Through this partnership, Kantar will leverage AnswerRocket's platform to create custom GenAI assistants ingrained with Kantar's proprietary data, models, and analytical frameworks.
"AI and genAI are not only helping us be more effective; they are giving us, and therefore our clients, a competitive edge," said Ted Prince, chief product officer of Kantar, in a statement. "Working with AnswerRocket on joint clients means brands and marketers at all levels can talk to our data and get access to valuable insights faster than ever before using AI and new technologies, vital in the fast-moving landscape they're operating in."
"We are excited to team up with Kantar to bring the power of GenAI to more brands around the world," said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket, in a statement. "Our partnership will help businesses unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their journey to actionable insights."