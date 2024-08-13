AtData Partners with Yotpo

AtData, a provider of email address intelligence, has integrated with Yotpo's retention marketing platform. This collaboration helps companies improve digital marketing outreach by improving email deliverability, personalization, engagement, and confident linking of customer data.

"We are proud to bring AtData's email data expertise to Yotpo's email product," said Brian Cardona, president of AtData, in a statement. "As Yotpo sets out to help brands create seamless ecommerce journeys to fully engage their customers, AtData is helping provide the data foundation to increase confidence in deliverability, identity matching, and personalization."

"Yotpo is always looking for ways to help email marketers be more effective throughout the customer journey. With a better data foundation, thanks to partners like AtData and their email data solutions, brands can maximize email strategies with increased inbox deliverability and engagement, ultimately leading to better customer relationships," said Robin Lee, general manager of Yotpo Email, in a statement.