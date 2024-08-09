MessageGears Achieves Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery Designation

MessageGears, providers of a data activation and engagement platform, has achieved Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery Designation.

The native integration with BigQuery, Google Cloud's fully managed data analytics platform, provides marketers direct access to data in the BigQuery environment. It empowers businesses to build composable customer data platforms centered around BigQuery and manage and analyze large datasets while keeping data at rest. Additionally, the integration supports advanced audience segmentation and real-time data activation through MessageGears.

The native BigQuery integration with MessageGears enables the following:

Advanced segmentation: Leverage BigQuery's analytics capabilities to create detailed customer segments based on complex criteria.

Cross-channel campaigns: Coordinate and execute campaigns across multiple channels (email, SMS, push) using data housed in BigQuery.

Real-time personalization: Use real-time data to tailor messages and offers to individual customers based on their latest interactions and behaviors.

Data privacy and security: Maintain full control over customer data, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations by keeping personally identifiable information (PII) within the secure BigQuery environment.

Extensibility across the tech stack: Leverage a large marketplace of Google Cloud technologies enabled by this composable architecture.