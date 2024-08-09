Freeosk Integrates with Place Exchange

Freeosk has integrated with Place Exchange's supply platform for programmatic out-of-home media, to offer advertisers access to in-store, experiential retail media inventory.

The partnership allows advertisers to programmatically plug into Freeosk's in-store inventory. Freeosk's in-store digital video inventory is bot-free with verified traffic sources based on real consumers actively shopping at physical retail stores. A rotating loop of dynamic media on Freeosk's in-store kiosks inspires shopper engagement to influence in-store decisions and buying behavior.

"The demand for in-store retail media activation is surging as marketers push for incremental growth opportunities. Brands want highly motivating, immersive experiences to make lasting impressions that promote trial and build customer lifetime value. We are excited to provide access to Freeosk's powerful in-store media," said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange, in a statement.

"The integration will meet the growing demand for highly effective in-store retail media campaigns and drive more ad dollars from national brands to retail environments. Together we are making product discovery easier while reducing risk aversion for shoppers," said Matt Eichorn, president, co-founder, and CEO of Freeosk, in a statement.