Marin Software Adds Reddit and X Support

Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, has added integrations with Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Now, marketers can use Marin's artificial intelligence-powered intelligence, optimization, and automation to reach Reddit and X users.

Reddit boasts more than 91 million daily active users across thousands of communities, and X serves as a real-time information hub for more than 500 million monthly active users.

With these latest integrations, Marin allows marketers to do the following:

Plan, execute, and optimize campaigns on Reddit and X alongside other channels;

Use Marin's unified analytics grids; and

Leverage artificial intelligence-powered optimization and customizable automation for real-time campaign adjustments.