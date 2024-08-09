Marin Software Adds Reddit and X Support
Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, has added integrations with Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Now, marketers can use Marin's artificial intelligence-powered intelligence, optimization, and automation to reach Reddit and X users.
Reddit boasts more than 91 million daily active users across thousands of communities, and X serves as a real-time information hub for more than 500 million monthly active users.
With these latest integrations, Marin allows marketers to do the following:
- Plan, execute, and optimize campaigns on Reddit and X alongside other channels;
- Use Marin's unified analytics grids; and
- Leverage artificial intelligence-powered optimization and customizable automation for real-time campaign adjustments.
"Integrating Reddit and X into our ecosystem allows us to provide industry-leading intelligence, optimization, and automation for digital marketers across all channels," Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said in a statement.
