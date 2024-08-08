Progress Sitefinity Insight Lands RealCDP Certification

Progress' Sitefinity Insight has been certified as a RealCDP by the Customer Data Platform Institute for meeting stringent product performance and functionality requirements.

Progress Sitefinity Insight offers marketers a unified and comprehensive view of customer data. A key offering within the Progress Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, its functionalities include data collection, profile unification, audience segmentation, user journey mapping, campaign performance analysis, and artificial intelligence-driven content optimization.