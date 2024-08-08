-->
  • August 8, 2024

Progress Sitefinity Insight Lands RealCDP Certification  

Progress' Sitefinity Insight has been certified as a RealCDP by the Customer Data Platform Institute for meeting stringent product performance and functionality requirements.

Progress Sitefinity Insight offers marketers a unified and comprehensive view of customer data. A key offering within the Progress Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, its functionalities include data collection, profile unification, audience segmentation, user journey mapping, campaign performance analysis, and artificial intelligence-driven content optimization.

"We are thrilled to have achieved RealCDP certification from the CDP Institute. It's a testament to our commitment to providing a robust and reliable platform that meets the highest standards of data management and customer experience," said Loren Jarrett, executive vice president and general manager of digital experience at Progress, in a statement. "This certification also serves to validate Progress' efforts in delivering a solution that enables businesses to unify their customer data, drive personalized marketing strategies, and achieve superior results."

