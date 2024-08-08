Amplitude Adds to Digital Analytics Platform

Amplitude today unveiled three data products on its Digital Analytics platform to help companies harness the full potential of their data, keep it synced and updated wherever they store it, and keep it out of the hands of anyone who shouldn't have access to it.

The new solutions include the following:

Data Mutability, which keeps product analytics data in perfect sync with changes in a the data warehouse.

Data Access and Controls, which classifies sensitive data to ensure only the right users have access to it.

Data Deletion to manage and remove data and build trust.

With these products, Amplitude is working with the leading data storage solutions vendors.

Digital transformation efforts don't need to slow down when organizations can address all their data management issues in one central platform that remains in sync with their data warehouse, the company said in a blog post.