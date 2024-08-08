Outreach Updates Sales Execution Platform
Outreach has updated its Sales Execution Platform with features to help sales and account management teams improve retention and expansion.
"Retaining and expanding current customers has never been more important. At the same time, customer expectations are rising, and organizations face tighter capacities and resource constraints on their customer teams," said Abhijit Mitra, president of product and technology at Outreach, in a statement. "As a result, each team member must understand customer interactions, opportunity history, and product adoption to effectively execute coordinated workflows that land, retain, and expand accounts. Our latest release delivers full lifecycle visibility while enabling teams to take relevant and timely action that leads to account growth."
Key additions to the Outreach Sales Execution Platform include the following:
- Full Customer Lifecycle Visibility, displaying product licensing and usage data directly within Outreach (including competitive and complementary products), allowing account managers and customer success reps to monitor key metrics around customer health .
- Retention and Expansion Sequence Blueprints for account management to streamline workflows related to onboarding, customer training, net promoter score detractor management, and expansion
- Time-Based Triggers for tasks based on specific dates, such as an upcoming renewal, account check-in, key milestones such as trials, implementation deadlines, or in relation to marketing communications and events.
- Custom Objects, to bring custom data into Outreach to unlock unique selling workflows by creating new sales automations triggered by changes in custom objects.
- Smart Kaia Coach for Conversation Intelligence, offering AI-assisted coaching at scale. Users simply select a meeting recording for review and apply the appropriate card. Kaia uses AI to streamline coaching by identifying answers to questions. Users can also understand which topics are trending in buyer and seller conversations.