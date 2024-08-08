Outreach Updates Sales Execution Platform

Outreach has updated its Sales Execution Platform with features to help sales and account management teams improve retention and expansion.

"Retaining and expanding current customers has never been more important. At the same time, customer expectations are rising, and organizations face tighter capacities and resource constraints on their customer teams," said Abhijit Mitra, president of product and technology at Outreach, in a statement. "As a result, each team member must understand customer interactions, opportunity history, and product adoption to effectively execute coordinated workflows that land, retain, and expand accounts. Our latest release delivers full lifecycle visibility while enabling teams to take relevant and timely action that leads to account growth."

Key additions to the Outreach Sales Execution Platform include the following: