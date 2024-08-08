Claravine Launches DV360 Connector for Digital Media Campaigns

Claravine today launched a connector for Google Display & Video 360 (DV360), with inbound and outbound capabilities to audit, enrich, and correct DV360 metadata.

DV360 enables marketers to manage their reservation, programmatic, and programmatic guaranteed campaigns across display, video, TV, audio, and other channels, all in one place. As part of the Google Marketing Platform, DV360 integrates with many of Google's tools and has exclusive access to YouTube inventory. This connector adds to a suite of Claravine connectors with Google, which include Google Campaign Manager 360, Google Ads, and Google Cloud Storage.

With Claravine, companies can validate and enrich their marketing metadata across advertisers, campaigns, IOs, creatives, and more data types.

The Claravine DV360 connector's key features include the following:

Connected Accounts, to securely save one or more API access credentials;

Integration Filters, to apply one or more filters to target only relevant data to sync;

Inbound Field Mapping, to specify which data to synchronize and where to store it in a template;

Outbound Field Mapping, to write-back corrections to naming conventions in bulk;

Automated Sync Schedule for data three times a day.

"We're excited to present our clients with this important DV360 integration," said Chris Comstock, chief product officer ofClaravine, in a statement. "Most brands and agencies rely on manual, time- and people-intensive methods to prevent costly mistakes. But with this connector, customers can boost compliance across their DV360 data, saving time and reducing errors. Not only does this enable more confident attribution and optimizations, but the enhanced data quality enables cross-channel comparisons, empowering marketers to make strategic decisions with confidence."

DV360 is the latest addition to Claravine's growing portfolio of connectors that centrally manage and improve the integrity of metadata across media and ad ops, campaign tracking, and content and creative. Recent connector releases with Snapchat Ads Manager and TikTok Ads Manager enhance bi-directional capabilities, complementing existing integrations with Meta Ads Manager, Google Campaign Manager 360, and Adobe Experience Manager.