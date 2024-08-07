Adobe Launches Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition
Adobe today released Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition. Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform, AJO B2B Edition can activate generative artificial intelligence to identify buying groups while creating personalized journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets.
"Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organizations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement. "Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies."
AJO B2B Edition empowers companies to do the following:
- Create and assemble buying groups aligned to their product portfolios. An integration with Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform ensures these buying groups are also qualified with data across an entire customer lifecycle, capturing insights such as web visits. Marketers can soon leverage generative AI for recommendations on buying group roles and member assignment, and users can also create lists of missing members to support targeting efforts such as paid media campaigns
- Orchestrate personalized journeys. Once buying groups are identified, teams can build tailored journeys for each decision maker across channels, such as email, web, chat, webinar and more. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered conversational interface, offers how-to advice and troubleshooting as they build these customer journeys.
- Generate personalized content: Marketers can also leverage generative AI and integrated asset libraries (including images from Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager Assets) to generated personalized email content for different buying groups.
- Tighten sales and marketing coordination with direct visibility into each other's buying group engagements (across any online or offline channel).
- Measure and optimize performance with new dashboards to analyze which buying group journeys are performing best, helping them optimize resources while demonstrating overall marketing impact on revenue.