Adobe Launches Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition

Adobe today released Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition. Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform, AJO B2B Edition can activate generative artificial intelligence to identify buying groups while creating personalized journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets.

"Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organizations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement. "Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies."

AJO B2B Edition empowers companies to do the following: