Coveo Partners with Optimizely
Coveo, a provider of artificial intelligence and search technologies, has partnered with Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, to empower companies to bring AI powered search and relevance across sites to deliver personalized experiences at scale.
This partnership combines Coveo's AI search, generative answering, and relevance capabilities with Optimizely's composable content management system. Coveo seamlessly indexes Optimizely CMS content, leveraging metadata to power sophisticated search and ensure all content is discoverable.
"We're excited to partner with Optimizely to help companies fully harness their content," said Ann-Marie Darrough, vice president of North American alliances and partnerships at Coveo, in a statement. "This collaboration expands our flexible, adaptable approach, giving enterprises seamless access to our best-in-class AI Platform capabilities. This ensures content is easily discoverable, engaging, and personalized for every customer."
"We're excited that this partnership will bring the power of Coveo's AI-powered search and generative experience platform directly to our customers," said Jessica Dannemann, chief partner officer of Optimizely, in a statement. "Coveo's advanced AI capabilities and commitment to delivering personalized, relevant digital experiences will enable our customers to understand intent and serve up the right content, ensuring content stored in and across Optimizely is easy to find and highly relevant."