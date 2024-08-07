Coveo Partners with Optimizely

Coveo, a provider of artificial intelligence and search technologies, has partnered with Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, to empower companies to bring AI powered search and relevance across sites to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

This partnership combines Coveo's AI search, generative answering, and relevance capabilities with Optimizely's composable content management system. Coveo seamlessly indexes Optimizely CMS content, leveraging metadata to power sophisticated search and ensure all content is discoverable.