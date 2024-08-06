Awin Updates Its Platform

Awin, an affiliate marketing platform provider, has added feature updates that give advertisers and publishers improved flexibility and customized partner matching.

Highlighted features on the Awin platform include the following:

"Our newest updates directly respond to the needs of our customers as well as the needs of an evolving affiliate ecosystem. By constantly listening to feedback and analyzing usage data, we worked to ensure our platform exceeds expectations. These new features will help our customers streamline operations and drive growth by automating manual tasks, gaining real-time technical insights, and creating seamless connections within the affiliate marketing ecosystem," said Adam Weiss, Awin's president for North America, in a statement.