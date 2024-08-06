-->
  • August 6, 2024

UserTesting Brings Human Insights Platform to AWS

UserTesting, an experience research and insights platform provider, has made the UserTesting Human Insight Platform available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

"As companies continue to invest in transformation initiatives, listening to customers becomes increasingly vital for building quality digital experiences that drive revenue and foster long-term loyalty," said Rob Vandenberg, global vice president of channels and alliances at UserTesting, in a statement. "Our listing on the AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to helping companies enhance how they build products and experiences by providing solutions that streamline the collection, analysis, and sharing of feedback and insights across the organization."

