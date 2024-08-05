InMarket Acquires ChannelMix

InMarket, a provider of real-time marketing and measurement solutions, has acquired ChannelMix, a media mix modeling and marketing revenue optimization platform provider, to bolster its data analytics and measurement capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of ChannelMix's Marketing Impact Modeling (MIM) platform combined with InMarket's Lift Conversion Index multi-touch attribution solution gives marketers access to a measurement offering that blends real-time optimization with long-term strategic planning, advanced artificial intelligence and privacy-first and compliant data integration capabilities.