InMarket Acquires ChannelMix
InMarket, a provider of real-time marketing and measurement solutions, has acquired ChannelMix, a media mix modeling and marketing revenue optimization platform provider, to bolster its data analytics and measurement capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The addition of ChannelMix's Marketing Impact Modeling (MIM) platform combined with InMarket's Lift Conversion Index multi-touch attribution solution gives marketers access to a measurement offering that blends real-time optimization with long-term strategic planning, advanced artificial intelligence and privacy-first and compliant data integration capabilities.
"We are excited to bring ChannelMix's pioneering, next-generation solutions to InMarket's clients," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket, in a statement. "In an era where data and real-time decision making is paramount for marketing efficiency and effectiveness, the integration of ChannelMix's sophisticated analytics with InMarket's industry-leading, real-time marketing and measurement capabilities will empower our clients to make more informed, data-driven decisions. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and effective marketing solutions on the market."
"ChannelMix's Marketing Impact Modeling platform addresses the shortcomings of traditional analytics and MMM platforms, which often rely on outdated data and infrequent updates," said Matt Hertig, CEO and co-founder of ChannelMix, in a statement. "By integrating this cutting-edge technology and platform into InMarket's award-winning measurement suite, we can offer clients real-time, actionable insights and optimize their marketing spend across campaigns and channels with unprecedented levels of accuracy and speed."