Wondercraft Launches AI Ad Studio

Creative audio studio Wondercraft has released AI Ad Studio for end-to-end audio ad production, enabling users to produce, iterate, and translate audio ads in seconds simply by typing.

Wondercraft's Ad Studio enables users to go from creative ideas to finished audio in seconds. Users can write copy and scripts from scratch or generate ideas using a library of prompts. They can choose from hundreds of options covering multiple languages, accents and emotions. Using Parrot Mode, creatives can direct AI voices to deliver lines with a specific tone or intonation to achieve their creative vision.

A new timeline editor lets users adjust voice speed, perform voice-over retakes, and enrich production using a library of music and sound effects.

With built-in commenting and approval workflows, creatives can collaborate in a single interface. And, companies can use Wondercraft to localize audio ads for multiple markets. Existing audio ads can also be uploaded and translated into more than 30 languages in seconds.