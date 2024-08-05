CallSine Adds AI Sales Engagement Platform Enhancements

CallSine has updated its sales engagement platform with features that embed artificial intelligence deeper into the sales stack by leveraging generative AI to coach sales individuals to develop hyper-personalized outreach based on the prospects' LinkedIn profiles.

The new AI sales engagement features are part of CallSine's multichannel outreach capabilities for emails, calls, to-dos, and auto-reminders and deliver responses to user inquiries and coaching.

The updates include integrations to HubSpot and LinkedIn Outreach. With the HubSpot integration, users can leverage CallSine's Content Intelligence and Creation Engine within HubSpot. And with the LinkedIn integration, users can tie sales reps' LinkedIn accounts into CallSine, enabling instant access to prospect profiles and sending and tracking LinkedIn messages within the app.

The new personalized sales outreach engagement capabilities include the following:

AI Coaching, allowing users to leverage AI to guide next steps based on prospect engagement and activity data.

Task Management, harnessing CallSine's task management capabilities to streamline engagement strategies and track subsequent actions for every prospect.

Unified Inbox, centralizing email and LinkedIn messages in a single interface.

AI Assistant to provide strategic recommendations for maximizing app efficiency and refining interactions with prospects.

Data Visualization Suite to view, analyze, and filter all data based on engagement metrics and imported demographic information.

Template and Prompt Libraries for integration into any prospect outreach strategy.

Call Sheets to produce personalized call scripts tailored to each individual prospect.

Smart Scheduling with drag-and-drop capabilities and a fully integrated calendar.

Interactive Playbooks with AI-generated ideas alongside manual transcripts.

Cultivated Conversation Intelligence, leveraging CallSines research capabilities to gain detailed snapshots of prospects' key interests.