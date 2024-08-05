Dun & Bradstreet Adds SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI to D&B Hoovers
Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has released SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI, two new generative artificial intelligence capabilities integrated into D&B Hoovers, the company's sales intelligence solution.
D&B Hoovers SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI boost sales prospecting and lead generation across channels and improve targeting and personalization. Both are based on AiBE, Dun & Bradstreet's foundational architecture for building, testing, and launching new solutions.
Hoovers SmartMail AI offers automated messaging and deployment to high targeted contacts. It leverages AI-optimized messaging for individualized content creation, such as emails. SmartMail AI uses personalized inputs about contacts and their relationships with the senders, adjusts the tone, translates it in as many as 19 languages, and prepares the message to be sent directly from senders' email applications.
Hoovers SmartSearch AI is an AI-powered chat assistant that helps users build targeted lists of companies and contacts matching specific criteria, such as country, city, industry, company size, and much more.
"The new genAI capabilities within D&B Hoovers are the next step in delivering intelligent sales and marketing experiences that will have a tangible effect on businesses. It's essential to reach the right buyers, at the right time, and with the right offers," said Eric Kider, general manager of sales and marketing solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "D&B Hoovers SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI enable sales and marketing teams to think and move quickly to unlock their full potential and to do so with trusted insights across the industry's leading footprint of business and contact data."
